Mithun Chakraborty Claps Back at Nadav Lapid's Comment on Kashmir Files As Film Makes It to Oscars List

Mithun Chakraborty, who played a major role in The Kashmir Files, recently reacted to the criticism and controversy the film was mired in especially after IFFI Jury member Nadav Lapid called the film ‘vulgar’ and a ‘propaganda’.

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files recently made it to the list of 301 eligible films for the Oscars. Talking about the eligibility list, Mithun told Times Now, “It feels great that Kashmir files has been shortlisted. It’s an answer to all the critiques. The jury who called the movie vulgar and propaganda has gotten the answer today. The people have liked the movie and that’s the response."

He further added, “I will not give any controversial statements. It hurts when the movie isn’t allowed in certain theatres but gets shortlisted for Oscar. Indian films have come a long way and I wish other shortlisted movies all the best."

Advertisement

Earlier, Vivek too expressed his joy with the film making to the Oscars’ first list. Actor Anupam Kher told ANI, “The Kashmir Files being shortlisted at the Oscars is an achievement in itself, it’s too early to celebrate. This tragedy was kept hidden for 32 years and after 32 years when this film was released, the world welcomed it but also there were a lot of people who commented a lot about it. Not only the film is shortlisted but I am also shortlisted for the Best Actor award. It’s a humbling and amazing feeling. Four more films are shortlisted from India. I wish them all the best and congratulations."

When asked about his thoughts on Nadav Lapid’s statement, Anupam shared, “This is the time to be happy, and not to remember those people who just wanted 15 minutes of fame, those who want fame for a short time target big things. What to talk about them at this time they will find their answer. The Kashmir Files is trending right now, the film is different because people did not show collective happiness on the success of this movie".

He added, “They called it agenda and propaganda, and that’s why those who are seeing the stir on social media, this is itself the answer to those people, we do not need to answer. Vivek Agnihotri doesn’t need to answer."

Advertisement

Last year during the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid said, “We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files, that felt to us like vulgar propaganda movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."

The Kashmir Files’ narrated the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the early 1990s. The film, which was released on March 11 this year, went on to break many box office records. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here