Mithun Chakraborty Reveals He’d ‘Thought of Committing Suicide’ In Struggling Days: ‘Mine Was So Much’

Mithun Chakraborty had cut a niche for himself in the industry as the ‘Disco Dancer’. The actor, who primarily worked in the 70s, 80s, and 90s is all set to be back in the Bengali film industry with Projapoti. Now, in a recent interview, he opened up about how he had also thought of ending his life at one point in time.

Talking to ETimes, the Kashmir Files actor was asked about his struggling days, to which he said, “Let’s not talk about those struggling days since it might demotivate aspiring artists. Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much. Sometimes I used to think I won’t be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn’t even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn’t know how to lose. And, see where I am now."

The actor has been a judge in many reality shows. In one of the episodes of Hunarbaaz, Mithun Chakraborty had earlier revealed, “I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain and that too, a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance at big parties because I would get food to eat."

In an interview with etc in 2010, Mithun da, as he is fondly called by his fans, had spoken about having suicidal thoughts. He had also recalled, “In Mumbai city, I have spent many days where I sometimes slept in Five Gardens, and sometimes slept in front of someone’s hostel. A friend of mine got me a membership to Matunga Gymkhana so I could use the bathroom. I would go there in the morning and get fresh, brush my teeth, and then go on my way."

