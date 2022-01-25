Mithun Chakraborty Says his Hotel Business Suffered Loss During Covid-19 Lockdown

Bollywood’s iconic star and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has returned to the small screen as one of the judges of the talent-based reality show, Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan on Colors TV. He will be a judge on the show with actress Parineeti Chopra and filmmaker Karan Johar.

As part of the show’s promotion ahead of its premiere on January 22, he spoke to a leading newspaper about the difficulties he faced while running a chain of restaurants during Covid-induced lockdown.

He said that his hotel business was badly affected and he couldn’t sell even a cup of coffee on some days.

Mithun recalled the hardships faced during the lockdown imposed by the Centre and state governments to curb the spread of Covid-19. Mithun said that lockdown ruined his business as the government did not extend any support to the tourism and hospitality sector, which pushed them to an all-time low. He said that he used to shudder at the thought of how daily wage workers managed to survive hardships due to the pandemic.

Calling the lockdown an “extremely tough time," the veteran star told entertainment portal ETimes, “I tried my best to stand by my employees during that time….I told my employees whatever money is coming from the business you distribute among yourselves and I will manage at my end. I just told myself nothing is permanent, this too shall pass."

He said that there was a phase during the coronavirus-induced lockdown that “money completely stopped coming from the hotel business."

Mithun also commented on his experience of judging a show with Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

“They have such an amazing sense of humour. I am amazed at Karan’s wit and Parineeti is a very talented actress," he said.

Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors TV on weekends at 9 pm.

