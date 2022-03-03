Mithun Mithra Productions to Produce Actor Jai's 32nd Film. Here's First Poster

Jai Sampath is excited about his forthcoming film with Mithun Mithra Productions under the direction of Ramkumar Loganathan, the actor tweeted on Wednesday. “I am happy to be associated with Mithun Mithra Productions Producer Mr Madhu and Co-producer Mr Kalai on a new venture directed by Mr Ramkumar Loganathan #JAI32," he said, announcing his next film.

Tentatively titled Jai 32, helmed by Ramkumar Loganathan, the film project will be produced by Madhu Nagarajan in association with Kalaiselvan Vijayapandiyan under the banner of Mithun Mithara Productions. In the tweet, the actor has also shared a poster of the same.

Ramkumar Loganathan has been in the film industry for a long time. He is passing on acting training and drama training to the younger generation through his screenplay.

His plays, directed and rehearsed on Zee Tamil TV, were well received by the people. Reports of Jai’s 32nd film are now generating great anticipation among moviegoers. An announcement about the other cast and crew of the film is expected to be released soon.

Speaking of Jai Sampath, besides being an actor, Jai is also a musician. He is the nephew of noted composer Deva & the cousin of Srikanth Deva.

Jai marked his acting debut in a supporting role in Bagavathi. Meanwhile, in 2007, the actor successfully auditioned for a leading role in Venkat Prabhu’s sports comedy-drama Chennai 600028.

