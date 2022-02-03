Mithya Trailer Out: An Intense And Chilling Dark Drama Starring Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani

ZEE5 just dropped the trailer of the psychological thriller, Mithya, which is set to premiere on India’s largest homegrown OTT platform on February 18th. Mithya is a 6-part ZEE5 Original series directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in lead roles. The series marks Avantika Dassani’s debut and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

In Mithya, Huma Qureshi essays the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor, and Avantika Dassani plays her student, Rhea Rajguru. The series starts with Huma’s character Juhi levelling cheating and plagiarism allegations against Avantika’s character Rhea, which quickly escalates into a conflicted relationship between the two, resulting in a devastating chain of events. As Juhi and Rhea engage in head-to-head psychological combat, Mithya takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them.

Advertisement

Huma Qureshi, who plays the character Juhi in the series, talks about her experience: “When I read the script of Mithya, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me. I loved working with Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl and all the actors and I am hoping that Mithya keeps you’ll be hooked just the way I was".

Advertisement

Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree’s daughter, Avantika Dassani, is thrilled to be a part of Mithya’s stellar cast and discusses her experience of working in the series: “I am so excited for a little piece of our series to be out and for the audience to know what they’re in for. Working on this series has been an institution of learning for me. From Rohan sir’s thorough guidance to bring the well etched out Rhea from the script to screen or sharing space with phenomenal actors like Huma, Parambrata, Rajit sir and our whole cast, who have all been so giving and encouraging, Mithya as my first project, has been nothing short of a dream".

Advertisement

Director Rohan Sippy delves into the compelling storyline of the upcoming series Mithya, “Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth are pursued, but each character deceives each other, us, and ultimately themselves… We hope Mithya will have audiences on the edge of their seats with constant twists, turns, revelations and consequences".

Parambrata Chatterjee, who plays a pivotal role in the series, expressed excitement about the audience response, saying, “Thrillers are the flavour of the season, but Mithya is unique, engrossing, and compelling. It was a treat to shoot in Darjeeling with a stellar cast and crew where we were all driven towards delivering one of the best dark psychological thrillers in India. I think we have done a pretty good job and we are now waiting for the audience’s verdict on 18th February".

Advertisement

Mithya will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from 18th February.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.