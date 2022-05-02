MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Unveils Maharashtra Shahir's First Look. Check Here

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, unveiled the poster of Marathi cinema’s ace Kedar Shinde’s Maharashtra Shahir. The upcoming film is a biopic of Kedar Shinde’s grandfather and legend of Maharashtrian folk music, actor, and playwright Shahir Sable.

As a greeting to Shahir Sable in his birth centenary year, his life work will be shown in the film. The film, directed and produced by Kedar Shinde, has a script and dialogues penned by Pratima Kulkarni. Besides, the music of the Ajay-Atul duo has benefited this movie. Popular actor from the Marathi film industry Ankush Chaudhari will be seen in the role of Shahir Sable in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kedar Shinde also shared the trailer via his Instagram handle and penned a long note.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the filmmaker, well-known for his movies like Majha Navra Tujhi Baiko, Irada Pakka, Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad, among others, has been working on this film for the last two and a half years.

On September 3, 2021, on the occasion of Shahir Sable’s 100th birth anniversary, Kedar Shinde through a video announced the biopic and also revealed the title.

Speaking of the legendary Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, best known as Shahir Sable, was a well-known actor, singer, writer, and playwright. Shahir Sable was the one who gave Maharashtra its unofficial anthem titled Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.

With the film’s announcement in 2021, the filmmaker had also stated that it was to release in 2023. However, there is no certainty if it will be released in theatres or directly on OTT.

Advertisement

Coming to the meet held on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Raj Thackeray responded to the criticism made by NCP President Sharad Pawar. Thackeray asked Sharad Pawar many questions on the issue of writer James Lane.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.