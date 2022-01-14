Mob Rule: Marathi Actor Kiran Mane On His Ouster From TV Show Mulgi Jhali Ho

Kiran Mane, who plays the role of Vilas Patil in the popular Star Pravah show Mulgi Jhali Ho, reached the pinnacle of success in a short span. The actor stays in the news because of his social media posts. However, this time, Kiran has been removed from the show because of his political commentary, according to reports.

The actor’s ouster from the show has led to an uproar on social media against Star Pravah, and a new trend #I_stand_withKiranMane in support of the actor is trending on Twitter.

Kiran Mane, while posting on Facebook an hour ago, said, “Katlo zubaan, asuo se gaunga, gadh do beej hu mai, ped ban hi jaunga.’ Maybe he just wants to say that no matter how hard you try to bring me down, I will grow again. Mane, while speaking to a daily, confirmed that he has been removed from the series. He further said that this has happened to Shivba-Tukoba and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar too, but such mob rule will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

Kiran Mane said that a campaign was launched on Star Pravah’s page to remove me from the series, adding that he thought this would not happen in Maharashtra. He further said that this kind of mob rule was seen in Bihar-UP. “But it happened to me and I fell victim to it. But okay I’ll try to get out of this," he said.

The actor added that this was a murder of his acting field. “I will remember this for the rest of my life," he said.

