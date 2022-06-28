Modern Love Hyderabad Trailer Promises To Explore Emotions and Relationships; To Release On July 8

Amazon Prime Video has launched the trailer of the much-awaited Modern Love Hyderabad. This is the second local edition of the internationally-acclaimed Modern Love after Modern Love Mumbai which was released earlier this year. The trailer brings to life the stories of love that are truly unique to the local ethos and essence of modern-day Hyderabad. It also explores six diverse and positive stories of love in Hyderabad. The trailer also reveals how a certain episode of the show will revolve around dating and maintaining a healthy relationship in an urban city.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad is directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam. The show features Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad.

Advertisement

Producer Nagesh Kukunoor, who has also directed 3 episodes of Modern Love Hyderabad says, “Love is an emotion which had infinite expressions. For Modern Love Hyderabad, I’ve tried to focus on how love helps us grow, learn to trust and forgive. Along with being a love letter to love itself, Modern Love Hyderabad is also giving a peek into the extraordinary city of Hyderabad, which is steeped in culture and history yet pulsating with vibrancy of youth. The city is the omnipotent character in all the stories of love of this incredible series. We have tried to capture the beating heart of Hyderabad through the myriad of people who call it home. I hope audiences relate to these stories and find themselves in the characters we’ve created for them."

Director Venkatesh Maha also adds, “What is truly wonderful about Modern Love Hyderabad is that while the stories it tells are modern, they are still rooted in who we are culturally. The episode I’ve directed reflects the very real struggles of young Indians trying to find love – often turning to online dating sites, and to friends to help them out. Along with reflecting our times, it is also a story that highlights the changing tastes and lives of today’s young people."

Meanwhile, Director Uday Gurrala also explains how the aim of the show is to present love beyond romance. “There are more shades of love than any other human experience. With Modern Love Hyderabad, our aim was to bring out those different shades of love that go beyond romance. In my story titled ‘What Clown Wrote This!’, you will see universal themes but from a distinctly Telugu lens and that’s what makes it so interesting. We’ve delved deep into the psyche of the Telugu man (and woman) to understand what makes today’s generation tick," he says.

Modern Love Hyderabad will be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 8.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.