Modern Love Mumbai: Amazon's US Anthology Gets Desi Spinoff With Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, More At Helm

Amazon Prime Video has announced their new series Modern Love Mumbai.
Modern Love Mumbai: Hit international series Modern Love is getting a Mumbai version. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Mumbai will feature six stories based in the city of dreams.

Updated: April 25, 2022, 13:00 IST

The hit Amazon Prime Video show Modern Love is getting desi spinoffs with the first set in Mumbai. The online streaming platform dropped the first poster of the project and revealed that the Mumbai series will feature six episodes. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Mumbai brings together six prolific filmmakers of Hindi cinema — Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana — to helm the stories.

The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the house behind Four More Shots Please. The six stories that the series will feature are: Raat Rani — directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar; Baai -– directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar; Mumbai Dragon — directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah; My Beautiful Wrinkles -0 directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi; I Love Thane — directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh and Cutting Chai — directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi.

Advertisement

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, the first of our three local versions of Modern Love, our well-acclaimed international franchise. Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. We are happy that Modern Love Mumbai further solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications."

Modern Love Mumbai will be available to stream starting May 13, 2022.

