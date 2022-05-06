Modern Love Mumbai Title Track 'Mausam Hai Pyaar' Is Out Now And It's Really Catchy

The official title track for the upcoming Amazon original series Modern Love Mumbai is out now. Sung and composed by Nikhil Dsouza, the heart-warming song is titled Mausam Hai Pyaar and we just can’t get it out of our heads.

Modern Love Mumbai is a heartwarming anthology of 6 diverse yet universal stories of multiple human emotions, all rooted in love. It explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode of this Indian edition of the hugely popular original version brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times’ beloved Modern Love column. These 6 stories, driven by the vision of 6 eclectic front-running filmmakers of Indian cinema - Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal and Alankrita Shrivastava, also explore different textures, parts, and faces of the city of dreams, Mumbai.

The makers of the anthology series dropped the song on social media and wrote: “Here’s the background score for your moments of love. Introducing the title track for Modern Love.

Modern Love Mumbai starts streaming from May 13, 2022, across 240 countries and territories. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, the first of our three local versions of Modern Love, our well-acclaimed international franchise. Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai. We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. We are happy that Modern Love Mumbai further solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications."

