Modern Love Trailer: From Acceptance to Freedom and Finding Oneself, Series Promises a Heart Warming Ride; Watch

Prime Video released today the official trailer of the Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series Modern Love at the 5 years’ anniversary celebration – Prime Video Presents. For the highly anticipated first local adaptation, the anthology series will see a nuanced story about homosexuality and acceptance, a modern-day millennial love, a mother-son Asian duo, lost-love and grief, finding independence and breaking free. The six-part series showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events rooted in the city of dreams. Check out the video here:

Modern Love Mumbai, explores heart-warming stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, it brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema. The six stories that the series will feature are: Raat Rani — directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar; Baai -– directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar; Mumbai Dragon — directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah; My Beautiful Wrinkles - directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi; I Love Thane — directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh and Cutting Chai — directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi.

All episodes will premiere on Prime Video starting May 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Today, Prime Videos also announced two more adaptations of Modern Love- Modern Love Hyderabad which will release in Telugu, and Modern Love Chennai in Tamil.

