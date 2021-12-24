Home » News » Movies » Mohammed Rafi Birth Anniversary: 5 Timeless Songs of the Legendary Singer

On Mohammed Rafi birth anniversary, we bring to you five beautiful numbers by the legendary singer.
Mohammed Rafi had a fine clarity in his voice and an in-depth understanding of melodies and music

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: December 24, 2021, 07:45 IST

41 years have passed since the evergreen singer Mohammed Rafi left for his heavenly abode. Still, the magic of his beautiful voice resonates in the hearts and minds of his fans. He had a fine clarity in his voice and an in-depth understanding of melodies and music. On his birth anniversary, we bring to you five beautiful numbers by the legendary singer.

Maine Pi Sharab Tumne Kya Piya

A thoroughly drunk and helpless Balraj Sahani describes the cruel reality of the world through lyrics of Sahir Ludhianvi. Set to music by Datta Naik, Rafi Sahab’s voice felt the emotions behind this song. This song was from the film Naya Raasta, released in 1970.

Gulabi Aankhen

This song has witnessed several remakes since its release, but the original by Rafi sahab remains unbeaten. This track was composed by another legend R.D Burman, and was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. This was part of the film 1970 The Train. Lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil

Set to music by Madan Mohan sahib and heart rending lyrics by Kaifi Azmi, this number from the 1970 film Heer Ranjha is a classic. It describes the feelings of a heartbroken person in the purest form.

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein Ye Sharbati Aankhen

This number from the 1969 film Do Raaste is still the most popular song when it comes to romantic tracks. A handsome Rajesh Khanna praising Mumtaz with a pleasant background added to the beauty of the song.

https://youtu.be/q9aMSJGAkeY 

Baharon Phool Barsao

Rafi sahab became the voice of actor Rajendra Kumar as he bestows love for actress Vyjayanthimala.

https://youtu.be/s2IyulqljhA 

This song from the 1966 film Suraj was composed by Shankar Jaikishan with lyrics by Hasrat Jaipuri.

first published: December 24, 2021, 07:44 IST