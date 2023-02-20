Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on Saturday night at the age of 39 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Celebrities, politicians and fans have been expressing grief following his demise. Actor Mohan Babu has also condoled Taraka Ratna’s sudden demise.

“Taraka Ratna, who was the grandson of my elder brother Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was very dear to me and my family. I have no words to express how good and kind Taraka Ratna was," Mohan Babu said. He added that he was really shocked to hear the news of Ratna’s death and added that it felt like his heart was broken. Mohan Babu also revealed he won’t be able to personally pay tribute to Taraka Ratna as he is currently in London.

Following Ratna’s death on Saturday, Mohan Babu tweeted, “Such a tragedy #TarakaRatna. I have no words to express my grief."

Advertisement

Taraka was admitted to the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences and had been on a ventilator for 23 days before his death. He suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in Nara Lokesh’s padayatra in Kuppam when he collapsed.

Following his death, many eminent personalities expressed grief. After learning about Ratna’s demise, PM Narendra Modi tweeted through PMO India’s official Twitter handle and wrote, “Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Telugu actor Allu Arjun shared his condolences. “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace," he wrote.

Advertisement

Actor Mahesh Babu wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna belonged to the famous Nandamuri family. He was the nephew of actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, grandson of former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao and cousin of actors JR NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Read all the Latest Movies News here