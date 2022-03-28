Mohan Babu Recalls Campaigning For BJP in 1988 Andhra Pradesh Polls, Praises PM Modi

Senior actor and political analyst Mohan Babu had, not long ago, announced his decision to retire from active politics. The actor left politics before the release of his film Son of India. In a recent cultural event held at Rajahmundry, he was seen praising PM Narendra Modi, something many interpreted as Mohan Babu’s inclination towards BJP.

At a cultural festival, Mohan Babu recalled campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party in the 1988 elections. The actor said that he had been campaigning for the saffron party in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the party had managed to retain an 18% vote share in Andhra Pradesh. He also congratulated Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for the success of this cultural event held in Rajahmundry. Somu Veerraju, President of the AP BJP, was also present at this event.

Completing his speech, Mohan Babu was seen saying that we should always respect those who are sitting in the chair. The veteran actor also said that he also respects the current chief minister.

Advertisement

According to many reports, Manchu Vishnu became the president of the Telugu Movie Artists Association due to close ties with Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party. Now, with the actor praising the Prime Minister, his fans are confused. They wonder if he will make a fresh comeback to politics.

Mohan Babu has announced that after retiring from active politics, he will focus on films and the management of educational institutions. Mohan Babu said that currently, politics is spreading only negativity. The actor felt that his general view is that standard of politics has declined compared to the past.

On the work front, Mohan Babu was seen in the film Son of India directed by Diamond Ratna Babu. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.