Mohan Babu’s Son of India Is Now Available On OTT

Mohan Babu fans there is some wonderful piece of news in store for you. His latest release Son of India has made its way to OTT. The film, directed by Diamond Ratnababu, is available on Amazon Prime Video. Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu has bankrolled the project.

It is surprising that neither the makers nor Amazon Prime Video made any official announcement about Son of India’s digital debut. The movie was just added to the streaming service’s catalogue. It may probably be because Son of India, which was released on February 18, failed to perform well at the box office.

Son of India was released at a time when many parts of the country were adhering to restrictions due to the third wave of the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

Whereas, Mohan Babu’s speech at the pre-release event of Son of India was well received by a section of the audience. However, the failure of Son of India, along with the previous failure of Mohan Babu’s 2018 film Gayatri, shows that the Collection King’s magic at the box office might be waning.

Even critically, Son of India had failed to impress. The film was unable to attract the audience reportedly due to its slow pace. The storyline and other aspects have also been thoroughly condemned by critics.

As per traders, in the first three days, only Rs 10 lakh gross was collected from the Telugu speaking belt.

It remains to be seen if Son of India performs better on OTT.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.