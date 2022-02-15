Mohan Babu’s Telugu Film Allari Mogudu Completes 30 Years of Its Release

Telugu film Allari Mogudu, starring actors Mohan Babu, Meena and Ramya Krishna, completed 30 years of its release on Monday. The romantic comedy film was released in theatres on February 14, 1992. It was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and produced by K. Krishna Mohan Rao under R K Associates. The film was a massive hit and it was later remade in Tamil as Veera starring superstar Rajinikanth, in Kannada as Gadibidi Ganda (1993) with Ravichandran in lead, while the Hindi version was Saajan Chale Sasural, featuring Govinda.

Allari Mogudu marked the second collaboration between Mohan Babu and Raghavendra Rao. Earlier, they worked together in a Telugu film titled Alludugaru in 1990. It was a commercially and critically successful movie and it ran in the theatres for more than 100 days. After the success of Alludugaru, they both worked together again in Allari Mogudu.

Advertisement

The story of the film revolved around a singer who is married to two women, one is his teacher’s daughter and the other is a wealthy woman.

The songs of Allari Mogudu were composed by M. M. Keeravani. All the six songs from the movie were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra. All these songs are still popular.

Allari Mogudu became the third-highest Telugu grosser of the year with over Rs 9 crore in collections at the box office in 1992. Chiranjeevi’s Gharana Mogudu was the highest grosser of the year with nearly Rs 15 crore collections. Balakrishna’s Rowdy Inspector was the second-highest in the list with a Rs 10 crore collection that year. Mohan Babu became a well-known star after the success of Allari Mogudu.

Allari Mogudu has a 5.6/10 rating on IMDb. The film is also available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.