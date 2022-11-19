Mohan Joshi All Set To Reprise Swami Samarth Ramdas’ Role In This Serial; Read Details

Actor Mohan Joshi has proved his versatility with several remarkable films like Vaastav: The Reality, and Deeol Band, among others. His portrayal of Swami Samarth Ramdas in Deeol Band, directed by Pranit Kulkarni and Pravin Tarde, was highly appreciated and remembered to date by fans. For those followers, we have an interesting piece of information. He is all set to enact this character yet again.

While many thought this will be for a sequel to Deeol Band, Mohan had put these speculations to rest with a post on Instagram. In the post, the actor revealed that he will again portray this role in the Marathi Television serial Sant Gajanan Shegaviche, which airs on Sun Marathi.

In the glimpse shared on Instagram, a devotee of Swami Samarth Ramdas is shown travelling barefoot with a plate of food. People are astonished to see him walking barefoot in the scorching heat. This devotee keeps on walking till he has arrived at a tree and feeds this food to Swami Samarth Ramdas.

Mohan’s fans are on cloud nine with the update of their favourite actor enacting this role once again. They expressed their respect for Swami Samarth Ramdas in the comment section.

Besides Sant Gajanan Shegaviche, Mohan is also gearing up for his upcoming Hindi film Code N95. The Har Har Mahadev actor has shared a glimpse of his dubbing on Instagram.

In addition to these films, Mohan is also all pumped up for the release of Goshta Eka Paithanichi, directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode. The film narrates the journey of a woman who stitches clothes and aspires to make it big in her life. The heartwarming trailer of this film has won the hearts of the audience. They are excited to see the film, whose inspiring storyline has received accolades and the Best Marathi Feature Film Award as well at the 68th National Film Awards.

