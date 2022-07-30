Mohanlal Finishes Shooting for His Directorial Debut Barroz, Wait for Release Begins

Actor Mohanlal had turned director with Barroz, the 3D film set in Portuguese backdrop. The film tells the story of a man guarding Vasco Da Gama, the explorer of a 400-year-old treasure. This news was announced in 2019 on his blog The Complete Actor. Now the shooting is completed, the Bro Daddy actor announced on Facebook.

Mohanlal wrote, “This is Team Barroz signing off from the location. And now… the wait begins!" He is seen with the cast and crew of Barroz in this picture.

Fans formed a beeline in the comment section congratulating Mohanlal for this achievement. A fan wrote that she can’t wait for her dream project. She wished him all the success for Barroz. Another fan wrote that Mollywood (Malayalam film industry) is going to be famous in an international circle with Barroz. Fans hoped that Barroz will be loved by the audience and critics alike. At least, 42,000 users loved this photo displaying their love for Mohanlal.

Mohanlal talked about how he stumbled upon the idea of Barroz. He earlier planned a 3D stage show with director T.K. Rajeev Kumar. The Lucifer actor held a discussion with filmmaker Jijo Punnoose regarding the film. Jijo directed the hit 3D movie, My Dear Kuttichathan. The plan couldn’t proceed further because of the humongous cost of the project.

This plan again started when Mohanlal heard the story Barroz-Guardian of D’ Gama’s treasure written by Jijo. The crux of the story was Barroz waiting for the right predecessor of Gama to hand over the treasure. After the finalization of the film, there was some confusion over the director’s name. Mohanlal himself volunteered to direct this movie.

Apart from Mohanlal, late Prathap Pothen, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Guru Somasundaram, Ignacio Mateos are there in Barroz. Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, the release date of Barroz is yet to be decided.

Besides Barroz, Mohanlal will be seen in films Monster, Alone, Ram, L2: Empuraan and L353. He will also act in movies L3 and Drishyam 3.

