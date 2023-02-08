Malayalam superstar Mohanlal who was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport by the shutterbugs on Wednesday, February 8, jetted off from the city. The actor shared a photo of himself with filmmaker Karan Johar on Instagram that is clicked on a private jet. Karan can be seen in his uber-cool outfit pairing his black shirt with a layered grey oversized jacket and grey denim pants. On the other hand, Mohanlal donned a green printed shirt paired with black denim for the day.

“Time well spent with Karan,” the caption of the post read. According to the photo, both the stars have travelled together from the city. However, details about the whereabouts are not known yet. But we are surely curious if there are talks brewing for a future project between the Student Of The Year director and Mohanlal.

Advertisement

While there are also unclaimed reports which suggest that both of them are flying together to attend a wedding. According to reports, the duo is heading to attend the wedding of Disney Head K Madhavan’s son.

Karan Johar was in the city to attend the wedding of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra. On the other hand, Mohanlal has been in Jaisalmer for about a month as he was busy filming for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban and Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer’s schedule along with Rajinikanth.

As the Lucifer actor was clicked at the Jaisalmer, paparazzi asked about the wedding which has been the talk of the town, thinking he was also part of it. However, he cleared up and said, “I don’t about that I am not invited.” One of the reporters was then heard asking about the city, and the actor replied by calling it “a beautiful city.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Mohan Lal has a string of interesting projects. Apart from Jailer and Malaikottai Vaaliban, he has Lucifer 2, titled L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is expected to be bigger than the first film and is said to be both a prequel and sequel of the film. He also has Drishyam 3 which is still in the budding stage in his kitty.

Advertisement

Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback after long hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here