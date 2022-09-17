Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi Extend Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17. On this special occasion, wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world. Celebrities from south industry including Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Chiranjeevi have also extended their birthday greetings to PM Modi, wishing for his “good health, happiness, and success."

Sharing a photograph of PM Modi, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success."

“Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," read legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty’s birthday wish.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also wished the Prime Minister on his special day. He wrote, “Birthday greetings to our hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi! Wishing you great health, happiness and continued success."

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi wished “good health and strength" to PM Modi so that he can “serve the country for a long long time." His birthday wish read, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Wishing you good health and strength to serve our country for a long long time… Happy Birthday… Many Many Happy Returns."

Actor Sudheer Babu, in his birthday tweet, stated how PM Modi’s “vision and leadership inspires the nation." “Wishing our honourable PM Narendra Modi a very happy birthday! Your vision and leadership inspires the nation. Great health and happiness to you always," he tweeted.

Actress and BJP leader Khushbu Sunder also penned a birthday wish for the Prime Minister. She wrote, “You need a vision. You need a will. You ought to have a dream. You need the determination to bring in a change. And you have it all Sir. Thank you for transforming India into a nation to reckon with. Gratitude. Wishing you honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday."

Meanwhile, PM Modi landed in Delhi early in the morning, after attending the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan. The Prime Minister started the day by releasing eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

