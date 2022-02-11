Home » News » Movies » Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu' Set to Hit Theatres on Feb 18; Actor Treats Fans With New Poster

Mohanlal's Aaraattu is all set to hit the screens on February 18th.
Aaraattu starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is directed by B Unnikrishnan, who has previously directed Mohanlal blockbusters such as Mr Fraud and Villian.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 11, 2022, 15:08 IST

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced on Monday that his upcoming film Aaraattu will be released in theatres worldwide on February 18. The announcement comes just days after COVID-19 cases in Kerala were dropped. The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan, who has previously collaborated with the actor on blockbusters such as Mr. Fraud and Villian. The script was written by Udaykrishna, who also wrote one of Mohanlal’s biggest box office hits, Pulimurugan.

The film’s makers recently released an action-packed trailer, which piqued fans’ interest in seeing their favourite star in a jam-packed action role.

The actor took to Twitter to reveal the release date of the upcoming action thriller, as well as an exciting new poster for the film.

Superstar Mohanlal plays the character named Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraattu.

The trailer for the film was released last week and has already received over 4 million views.

“I’m not a monster. I’m sinister," says Mohanlal in the trailer for the upcoming action drama.

The film’s production was completed in March 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its release was repeatedly postponed.

The film’s action-packed trailer features Mohanlal in a  never-seen-before  avatar.

Mohanlal’s Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty.

Mohanlal is ready to rock the screens with his favorite over-the-top action movie genre

B Unnikrishnan’s frequent collaborator Shameer Muhammed is editing the film, and Vijay Ulaganath is in charge of cinematography.

After multiple delays due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Mohanlal’s ‘Aaraattu’ is finally set to hit the big screen.

The film also marks the return of composer AR Rahman to the Malayalam film industry after more than 30 years.

The trailer for Aaraattu speaks volumes about Mohanlal’s supremacy in the Malayalam film industry.

From the superstar’s intense character to exciting posters to the film’s teaser, there’s a lot of hype on social media about the upcoming action drama.

The film is said to be one of the superstar’s most ambitious projects to date.

The storyline revolves around Mohanlal’s character, Gopan, a real estate tycoon who purchases a large piece of land in Chittur for construction purposes. However, he discovers that an Andhra-based real estate mafia is wrongfully evicting residents from their homes with the assistance of government officials.

Are you excited about Aaraattu?

first published: February 11, 2022, 15:08 IST