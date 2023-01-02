Mohanlal-Starrer Alone Trailer Promises Edge-of-The-Seat Thriller; Watch Here

Malayalam stalwart Mohanlal has charmed the audience with his acting mettle in films like Aham, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu and others. Lalettan, as he is popularly called, was recently the talk of the tinsel town owing to his upcoming film titled Alone. Production company Aashirvad Cinemas unveiled the trailer of this movie on January 1, 2023.

After catching the first glimpse, it can be concluded that this film is based on the Covid-19 lockdown. The audience has already heaped praise on the trailer, which has clocked around 1,100,000 views. It’s trending at number 23, showing Mohanlal’s never-ending popularity.

The 1-minute 55-second eerie trailer shows Kalidas (Mohanlal) wearing a face mask and trying to find his way out of a building. As Kalidas is trying to find an exit, he feels that the building is haunted which increases his worries. In addition to these aspects, Kalidas is also shown trying to get rid of the problems that traumatise him extensively.

According to some users, the most intriguing element of this trailer is that only Mohanlal is shown in the trailer. Only the vocals of other actors can be heard which has added to the curiosity level around this project. They will like to know the reason behind this decision.

The audience was left swooning after the trailer and wrote that they are expecting a power-packed combination of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. A user wrote that the year 2022 was not a successful one for the Malayalam film industry.

However, he hopes that Alone is going to change the scenario for sure. Another couldn’t help lauding the fact that even at a very elderly age, Mohanlal dares to take up different roles. Shaji Kailas has helmed the direction of Alone.

In addition to Alone, Mohanlal is also a hot topic of discussion owing to his upcoming period drama Malaikottai Valiban. According to reports, it is a period drama in which Mohanlal plays the role of a wrestler.

