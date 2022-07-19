Mohanlal Starrer Olavum Theeravum’s Shooting Wrapped Up

The shooting of superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming Malayalam movie Olavum Theeravum has been completed. Malayalam diva Durga Krishna shared a post on Instagram announcing the wrapping up of the film’s shooting.

“It’s a wrap," Durga wrote in the caption, sharing three pictures with director Priyadarshan.

Earlier, after she joined the cast of the movie Krishna wrote “That’s a dream come true project as I am pairing up with Lalettan for the first time under Priyadarshan Sir’s directorial, M T Vasudevan Sir’s script and Santhosh Sivan Sir’s cinematography. So blessed. Thank you, Universe."

Fans of Durga have shown their excitement over the wrapping up of the shooting of Olavum Theeravum. A user wrote, “Waiting for the movie.’’ Another user commented, “Cannot wait for the release."

Recently, a video from the shoot went viral. In the viral video, Mohanlal was seen shooting on a raft despite bad weather. He was rowing the raft amid bad weather. The cast and the crew completed the scene despite the unfavourable weather conditions. He was appreciated by all for his determination and commitment for his work.

Director Priyadarshan after more than five decades of the release of the movie Olavum Theeravum is attempting a remake. The original version of the film was directed by PN Menon. The film was based on the story written by MT Vasudevan Nair. Madhu and Usha Nandini played the lead roles in the movie. It was the admiration for Olavum Theeravum, which prompted Priyadarshan to go for a remake.

In the new version of the film, Mohanlal will play Bapputty. The movie also features Mamookoya, Harish Peradi and Jose Prakash. The film Olavum Theeravum will be released on Netflix.

