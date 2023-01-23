Mohanlal-Starrer Spadikam To Re-Release In Theatres On Feb 9

Malayalam film Spadikam, starring veteran actor Mohanlal, is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release in 4K format, director Bhadran has confirmed. While sharing the post on Facebook, the director wrote, “It was a moment that filled my eyes too. I will always treasure this random camera shot. My heart sank for a moment when this film, which has been watched and scored many times, was once again scored for 4K Atmos through intense scenes. Those eyes were brimming. Words cannot express how much the background score and songs helped the film. #spvenkatesh".

Spadikam was one of the highest-grossing films of Mohanlal. He gained recognition as one of Malayalam cinema’s top actors with the release of this film. The film revolves around the story of a father-son relationship.

Now, the film teaser makes you relive the story of Thomas Chacko, who is also known as Aadu Thoma. He is a quarry owner and has a domineering and abusive father, who works as a math teacher.

Spadikam will be released in over 500 theatres worldwide and over 150 theatres in Kerala in 4K Dolby Atmos. The film was earlier released in 1995 and now is ready to hit the theatres again after 28 years. While sharing about the re-release of the film, the director said, “Spadikam’ is three times better, in terms of the audio-visual experience when converted into 4K Dolby Atoms".

Mohanlal has also shared his view on the re-release of the film. “You have always kept Aadu Thoma close to your heart. Now, the movie is getting released again, with the technical brilliance of the modern age. The 4K Atmos version of ‘Spadikam’ would be released in cinemas all over the world on 9 February 2023. It was on a Thursday like this twenty-eight years ago, that you received Aadu Thoma into your hearts," wrote Mohanlal.

Written and directed by Bhadran Mattel, the 1995 film Spadikam was screened in theatres for more than a hundred days. In March 2020, the movie celebrated its 25th anniversary and plans to digitally improve the movie and re-release it in theatres. But due to the pandemic, the filmmakers had to shift their plans. But now, after 28 years, the filmmakers plan to re-release the film on 9th February.

The movie would be re-released in the theatres in 4 K visual quality and with Dolby Atmos sound. Spadikam will feature Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Chippy, Nedumudi Venu, and V. K. Sreeraman in supporting roles.

