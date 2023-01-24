Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been going places with his stupendous acting prowess. The actor is preparing for a series of ambitious projects slated to hit the theatres in 2023. Now, another recent update of Mohanlal has drawn the attention of cine-goers. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal has teamed up with ace scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran for his upcoming cinematic venture. During the promotion of the Malayalam-language film Thankam, Syam reportedly revealed that he is ready to work with Mohanlal for his next.

A snippet of the Kumbalangi Nights writer interacting with the masses and media at Thankam’s promotional event was dropped on Twitter on January 22. “Syam Pushkaran About Lalettan Project" read the tweet. Mohanlal was also tagged in the post.

Sources claim that Syam Pushkaran has already begun working on the scripting process. The untitled film is touted to be bankrolled by Bhavana Studios. Meanwhile, several fans have started making assumptions that the speculated Mohanlal and Syam collaboration will be helmed either by Madhu C Narayanan or Aashiq Abu. However, till now, no official confirmation has been made either by the Thankam scriptwriter or the Drishyam actor.

Speaking of Mohanlal, the 62-year-old has a good lineup of films. He has joined hands with Jallikattu filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the upcoming Malayalam-language action flick Malaikottai Valiban. The film commenced the shooting process in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. Besides Malaikottai Valiban, Mohanlal has been roped in for Jeethu Joseph’s action thriller Ram. He is also a part of another fantasy film titled Barroz, helmed by the actor himself.

Meanwhile, Syam Pushkaran’s Thankam, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Biju Menon, and Girish Kulkarni, is headed to premiere at cineplexes on January 26. Thankam centres around two gold agents, Muthu and Kannan, aka Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan respectively who take a journey to Mumbai to distribute gold. However, their trip is mired with several obstacles and mishaps.

