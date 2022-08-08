Mohanlal Visits IAC Vikrant, Calls It An ‘Engineering Marvel’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently visited Cochin Shipyard to see India’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), Vikrant. The actor took to social media and shared several photos from his visit and called Vikrant “a true engineering marvel". For the event, the actor wore a navy blue suit with white shirt and a matching tie.

He captioned the photos as, “Honoured to be onboard India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kerala. After 13 long years of dedicated construction, she sets sail as a true engineering marvel that further fortifies the Indian Navy and speaks volumes about India’s shipbuilding capabilities. I express my heartfelt gratitude for this matchless opportunity, especially to the Commanding Officer, Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, VSM, and Mr Madhu Nair, the Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, for their warm reception."

“Witnessing the unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine urges me to triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder. May she always be victorious at sea!" added Mohanlal.

In the photos, Mohanlal is seen posing with the officers of Indian Navy, who were explaining the actor about IAC Vikrant.

On the work front, Mohanlal is joining hands with Jeethu Joseph for his next project. The upcoming drama is titled Ram and the film was announced in 2020. Reportedly, after much-delay due to COVID-19, the cast of the film has started shooting in Kochi and will also shoot in London. He will also be seen in Alone, which is being directed by Shaji Kailas. He was last seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Aaraattu, which was released in february.

