One of Malayalam cinema’s biggest blockbusters and a benchmark film in actor Mohanlal’s career, Spadikam, is returning to theatres. The film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, has been retouched upon with technical excellence in 4K Dolby Atmos. The makers have released the film’s trailer. The new version has been revised to meet today’s technical standards.

Spadikam, which was directed by Bhadram and released in 1995, is one of the most popular Malayalam films of all time. The director assures that the movie, consisting of a star cast of Mohanlal, Thilakan, Urvashi and Spadikam George, will come alive again in 4K visual and audio quality, with all the characteristics of a new-age film. Apart from the technical upgrade, there is another good news for fans. Reportedly, additional scenes have also been shot, which will be added to the theatrical version.

Watch the trailer of the remastered version of Spadikam here.

Spadikam is about Thomas Chacko, also known as Aadu Thoma, a thug who has broken off contact with his narcissistic father. One of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, Spadikam earned favourable reviews and made over Rs 8 crore at the box office. At the Filmfare Awards South, the film won Best Film - Malayalam, Best Actor (Mohanlal) and Best Director awards. Mohanlal received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

The movie became so popular that it was remade into all the other South Indian languages. It developed a cult following. The persona of Aadu Thoma also became a pop culture icon.

