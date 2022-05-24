A Look At Mohanlal's Swanky Car Collection

Mohanlal needs no special introduction. He is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Malayalam cinema. The versatile actor has cultivated a large fanbase by delivering blockbusters like Drishyam, Drishyam 2 and Bhramaram. On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in the edge-of-the-seat thriller Monster next. Directed by Vysakh, the film is slated to release this year.

Recently, Mohanlal celebrated his 62nd birthday. Interestingly, Mohanlal is fond of luxurious and sporty cars. His collection can make any car enthusiast envy him. Therefore, it is worth looking at some of the most expensive and cool cars in his garage.

Lamborghini Urus

This sporty SUV is probably the most expensive car in Mohanlal’s garage. This beast of a car can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 3.6 seconds. Lamborghini Urus is priced at a mind-boggling Rs 3.15 crore.

Toyota Vellfire

This 7-seater MUV is a bespoke vehicle which offers ultra-luxurious rides over long distances. With ample space and comfortable seats, the Toyota Vellfire is a perfect vehicle for Mohanlal. The Vellfire is the epitome of luxury and is priced at Rs 90.76 lakh.

Mercedes Benz GL350

Mohanlal’s love for SUVs doesn’t end with the Lamborghini Urus. Mohanlal also owns a Mercedes Benz GL 350. The 62-year-old actor has been spotted arriving at shoots and events in this luxurious SUV.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Land Cruiser is another beastly SUV that is owned by Mohanlal. The luxury SUV is a popular choice among politicians and actors. The car is sporty yet luxurious and offers a very plush upholstery. This SUV from Toyota is priced at Rs 1.50 crore.

