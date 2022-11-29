Mohanlal’s Cult Film Spadikam Remastered For Re-Release, Know The Date

Twenty-eight years ago, filmmaker Bhadran made Spadikam, one of the biggest hits of Malayalam star Mohanlal’s career. It was the biggest hit of 1995 and was unanimously praised by critics, becoming a cult film over the years. Almost three decades later, the new generation of viewers will be able to watch Spadikam on the big screen. Cashing in on the recent trend of South Indian films re-releasing in theatres, the makers of Spadikam are also planning to re-release it in theatres.

The movie is undergoing an extensive remastering process for three years to be able to meet up to today’s standards. The film will have a 4K Dolby Atmos makeover. The re-release date has now finally been fixed by the makers. The remastered version of Spadikam will hit theatres on February 9 next year. It has been announced by none other than the star of the film Mohanlal himself through a Facebook post.

“My Aduthoma, which you have always held dear to your heart, is re-releasing with all the new age technical excellence as you wished. Spadikam 4k Atmos hits the theatres worldwide on February 9, 2023," Mohanlal said, announcing the release date. Aadu Thoma is the name of the character Mohanlal played in the film, which has since become a pop culture icon.

Director Bhadran spoke about the hurdles faced during the conversion in a chat with Etimes. “There are times when some of their discussion is accompanied by music. Since we cannot re-record or dub certain dialogues, we are unable to work on them again. Therefore, all that’s left for us to deal with is the background noise and the music that we hear through the theater’s side speakers. Therefore, maintaining its quality was the largest problem we faced while converting it to a digital 4K Dolby Atmos projection."

