Mohanlal's Next Father-Son Drama Vrushabha to Kick Off in 2023

South superstar Mohanlal’s next film Vrushabha has been announced. The film is an emotional story told through generations and is billed as a high-octane father-son drama. The upcoming multilingual movie from production banner AVS Studios will have Mohanlal playing the role of a father, which, the makers say, will explore the struggle between two emotions-love and revenge.

For the role of the son in the film, a Telugu actor has been roped in. The name will be announced soon.

Mohanlal, who is the star of hit Malayalam movies, including Drishyam, Company, Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, and Janatha Garage, announced the project via his Twitter handle and wrote, “I’m excited to have signed in for “Vrushabha," the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings."

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the multilingual film is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh and Shyam Sundar. The film is expected to begin shooting in May 2023 and hit theatres in 2024. It will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Director Kishore speaking about the multilingual drama shared that he has been writing Vrushabha for the past five years and is now excited to bring it to the screen with megastar Mohanlal. He said in a statement that even after watching the film, it will remain with him for years.

“Working with Mohanlal sir is a dream come true and I am excited to bring the film to the theatres," said the director.

Vrishabha is the first project of AVS Studios, a production house founded by former Netflix executive Abhishek Vyas.

