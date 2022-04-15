Mohanlal’s Project Vintage to Provide 20 Kids With Free Education for Next 15 Years

The ViswaSanthi Foundation, founded by actor Mohanlal, is a philanthropic organisation that has been doing volunteer work in educational and other disciplines for the past few years. The organisation provided beds with oxygen and ventilator assistance, as well as portable X-ray machines, to various hospitals in Kerala during the second wave of the pandemic in May 2021. They also help to establish an oxygen pipeline in two wards and the triage ward of the Government Medical College in Ernakulam. Now, Mohanlal has launched a new venture called ‘Vintage.’ The project’s goal is to give the best education, mentorship, and resources to 20 sixth-grade students.

In accordance with the project, the actor selected 20 poor students studying in the 6th standard every year and provided free education for 15 consecutive years. Students are chosen through unique camps, and each child is raised according to his/her interests and passions. The Vintage initiative had its start in an Attapadi tribal village. The foundation has adopted 20 tribal children from a village in Attappadi.

Mohanlal stated that he will be with the youngsters for the next 15 years, keeping a close eye on them. He said that his foundation guarantees that it will help them fulfil their ambitions and aid them in whatever subject they want to study. The foundation will also bear the expense of 15 years of education and other related expenses for the 20 children currently selected.

“We will raise the children to the mainstream as their parent, teacher and guide. Every year, we will find talented children and brighten their future," Mohanlal added.

On the work front, Mohanlal’s period drama film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan and released in December last year, won the best feature film award at 67th National Awards. He completed the shoot of Aaraattu, a mass masala entertainer produced and directed by B. Unnikrishnan, which is expected in theatres this year.

