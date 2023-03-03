Television actress turned entrepreneur Addite Malik has opened the third outlet of her restaurant, 1BHK. She opened her new branch in Vashi, Mumbai. On Friday, Mohit shared a glimpse from the opening ceremony which shows the couple dancing together. The actor also penned a heartfelt note, praising his wife for all her achievements. In the video, the two actors are seen setting the floor on fire. In between, they also share a warm hug and a cute banter.

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “This gig is just a small expression of what I felt that day or I say I feel now as I see you rise and shine baby!" He added, “You inspire me and may you continue to do so my love, your work is pure and it comes straight from the soul and that’s why all your spaces have been everyone’s favourite cause essentially we all crave for purity n love and any artist will resonate with these lines!" Mohit concluded by saying, “you are a true artist, Adu, this is your calling, go and conquer."

For the evening, Addite was seen donning a shimmer metallic dress with full sleeves, pleats at the waistband, and frills at the bottom. Mohit, on the other hand, wore a grey shirt and black pants along with a pair of black formal shoes. Watch the video below:

The couple always goes on to praise each other for their achievements and also share adorable pictures on social media. Previously, the Pari Hoon Main actor shared a picture that showed him sweetly staring at his wife, while Addite posed for the camera. He also wrote, “How can you be like this in this world? By this I mean uncorrupted! This is a thought that always comes to me whenever I see you adu."

Meanwhile, Mohit Malik has reportedly been roped in to play the lead role in a TV show. According to a report by ETimes, Mohit will be seen in a dual role, and the show’s creators are still looking for a female protagonist. Details about the project have been kept under wraps. The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed show Lockdown Ki Love Story alongside Sana Sayyad.

