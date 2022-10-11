Mohit Malik and Wife Aditi Are Not Expecting Their 2nd Child; Former Dismisses Rumours

Television actor Mohit Malik and his wife Additie are not expecting their second child together. On Tuesday, the Lockdown Ki Love Story actor took to his Instagram stories and issued a statement dismissing rumours about Aditi’s second pregnancy. He mentioned that reports claiming that they are expecting their second child are ‘not true’ and urged all not to believe in such news.

“There are rumours doing the rounds of Aditi expecting our second child which is not true! So guys I would request you’ll to refrain from believing such news please," he wrote.

Mohit Malik and Aditi became proud parents to a baby boy in April last year and named him Ekbir. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Mohit opened up about parenting Ekbir and shared he and Aditi do not divide duties. “We switch. When Aditi is not at home and I am there, then I take him for walks and I do everything. When I am shooting, Aditie is home, she does all of the things. We switch our duties. There’s nothing like I am supposed to do certain things and she is supposed to do other things. There’s no male-female (division of duties). We both do everything. I change his diapers, I clean him. I do everything. When she is not there, I do the job. When I am not there, she takes care of everything," he told us.

The actor also added that their son is a very calm and sensible child. “I must say that he is a very calm child and a very sensible baby. He understands when I am not there. He does not get used to that his dad and mom are supposed to do certain things. Yes, there’s one thing that he sleeps with his mother. He can play when me but whenever he is asleep, he will leave me and go to his mother," he said.

On the work front, Mohit Malik was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Prior to this, he worked in multiple superhit shows including Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Doli Armaanon Ki among others.

