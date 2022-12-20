Mohit Raina and Aditi Not Heading For Divorce But Are Rather Planning a Baby? Deets Inside

Earlier today, Mohit Raina dismissed rumours of his separation from his wife Aditi Sharma and now it has been reported that the couple is rather planning a baby. As reported by E-times, Mohit and Aditi are planning a baby and ‘good news’ might arrive Raina’s home soon. “How can they plan a baby and become parents if they have separated?", a source close to the actor told the entertainment portal.

“Mohit and Aditi actually care a damn about what has been written about them since the past few hours. However, it’s time that the media does some checking and cross-checking and don’t fabricate stories just for the heck of it," the source added while dismissing Mohit and Aditi’s separation rumours.

The speculations of Mohit and Aditi’s divorce made headlines after certain media portals claimed that the ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ fame deleted his wedding pictures from his social media handle. Talking about the same, the source said, “Mohit is a very private person. Maybe he didn’t want those pictures there. People make very stupid remarks now on literally everything. So, what’s wrong if he deleted them? Who has given the right to anybody to conclude or even gossip about someone’s shaadi, simply based on social media? Are we not able to handle social media and more often than not, misusing it?"

Earlier today, Mohit Raina also dismissed divorce rumours and said, “What rubbish. These rumours are baseless! I am in Himachal Pradesh right now celebrating our first (wedding) anniversary."

Mohit and Aditi tied the knot on January 1 this year. “Announcing the same on Instagram with his wedding pictures, Mohit wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

