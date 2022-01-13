Home » News » Movies » Mohit Raina on Marrying Aditi: 'It Was A Last-minute Decision That We Made'

Actor Mohit Raina got married to his ladylove Aditi in a private ceremony.
Mohit Raina, star of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, opens up about his 'dreamy' December wedding, which took place on 'short notice.'

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 13, 2022, 17:31 IST

On January 1, actor Mohit Raina broke the internet when he announced his wedding on social media. The actor has since waddled into his shell. Raina, speaking for the first time since his December wedding, says, “It was not a planned affair, but a last-minute decision that we made. It just happened, and everything clicked into place." The wedding took place in Rajasthan and was described as a “close-knit family affair."

He told Hindustan Times that Aditi is ‘not from showbiz’ and hails from ‘a tech background’. “We first met a few years ago. We mutually decided to move forward after a few years of our friendship, which had grown over time. I met her family during the pandemic (second wave) to ask for her hand. Then, families got together and decided to move forward," Raina recalls.

Raina has “manifested" the power to find the right partner. “It’s a great feeling to be loved, to be in love, to be wanted, and to spend the good and bad moments with someone who cares about you. I was lucky enough." Raina says, adding that the last few days since the announcement have been “beautiful" for the actor, with love pouring in from all around the world.

On the professional front, Raina will be seen in Bhaukaal 2 as Naveen Sikhera. Raina mentions in the second season how excited he is to play the character, which struck a chord with many people from the heartland. 

