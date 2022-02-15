Mohit Raina Shares Cute Valentine’s Special Pictures With Wife Aditi; Shweta Dhanwanthary Reacts

Actor Mohit Raina surprised his fans last month as he tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The news only came to light after the actor shared the pics from her wedding on social media and sought blessing from his fans for this new journey. Mohit had tied the knot with his ladylove Aditi Sharma. Talking about love, the Uri: The Surgical star marked the day meant for celebration of love – Valentine’s Day – with Aditi in a special way. And as he celebrated his first Valentine’s post the wedding, the actor treated fans to adorable pictures featuring the duo.

Mohit took to Instagram and shared a post on Instagram that featured pictures of the him and Aditi and some other random pictures from their Valetine’s Day date. The first photo sees Mohit as he looked dapper in a sporty look donning a NY cap and had a grey zipper on a black T-shirt. On the other hand, Aditi seemed flawless as she hugs Mohit while resting her head on his shoulder. She had a white top and pistachio green pants on.

Advertisement

The second photo is a cute picture of the much-in-love couple as they went for a ride in town. The actor is seen wearing a helmet, while Aditi is seen seated on the back seat. Though, the husband-and-wife duo had their faces covered with face mask, as per the COVID-19 protocol, but, the two were seen smiling through their eyes as they had spent quality time with each other. The next couple of pictures feature a coffee cup, juice and chocolates kept on a bike, and the duo’s pictures from a beach outing.

Taking to the captions, Mohit sweetly wrote, “Every thing" (In Hindi) and added a heart emoticon. This comes up as the actor’s first post after he got hitched to ladylove Aditi and his fans are showering love on the newlywed couple.

Advertisement

Check the post below:

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary too gushed over the cute couple by writing in the comments section, “Arre arre." While one fan called Mohit and Aditi “Cutest," another wrote, “Couple goals."

Advertisement

On the work front, Mohit Raina will be soon seen in the second season of his crime thriller web series Bhaukaal. The show, inspired by the life of real-life cop Navniet Sekera, will begin streaming on MX Player from January 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.