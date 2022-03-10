Mom-to-be Aishwarya Prabhakar's Dance Video is a Must-Watch

Television anchor-actress Aishwarya Prabhakar has shared a video featuring herself dancing to the tune of American rapper and songwriter Cardi B’s Up. In the video, shared on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the mom-to-be can be seen grooving to the song energetically.

Along with the video, Aishwarya has also penned a long note bursting all the pregnancy myths.

Starting with an advisory, Aishwarya wrote, “Please read before commenting. I can totally understand the shock/surprise reaction that you are giving while watching this video…Because we all have our own idea of pregnancy the Do’s Dont’s, the fears, the assumptions and ultimately leads to a lot of confusions."

“I was no different…I too had all these mixed-up feelings… but when I actually got pregnant I could see how skeptical I was. First, thanks to my doc who clearly explained & encouraged me to continue my lifestyle."

“I have been a dancer all my life, who was having a very active lifestyle while I got pregnant……so it doesn’t make sense to suddenly turn to a couch potato. So, taking my doctor’s advice I continued dancing, doing workouts, taking care of all the household chores…To my surprise, I was feeling more energetic every time I did any of the above 👆🏼 Research also shows *Babies of an active mom have better Immunity and IQ."

Sharing her journey, Aishwarya added, “This is my first baby so I’m no expert in giving tips…But I can strongly say I was present and enjoyed every moment of this journey which helped me to have a beautiful normal delivery and a healthy baby."

She ended the note with, “Happy Women’s Day to all the cute little girls, beautiful ladies, powerful moms, strong wives, naughty sisters and wise grandmother. No more fighting for women’s equality. We are definitely much much much more. My motivation in my journey."

Take a look:

So what do you have to say about this?

