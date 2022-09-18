Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Is Craving a Delicious Pizzas, Asks Fans For Best Places In Mumbai

Alia Bhatt has been painting the town red ever since she tied the knot with her long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor. The duo later announced that they are expecting their first child together and left everyone in complete awe. As Alia and Ranbir prepare to embrace parenthood, looks like the mom-to-be is craving a delicious pizza.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories asking fans about some places in Mumbai that can dish out mouth-watering pizzas. “Guys, what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? Craving (a slew of laughter emoticons)," she wrote. Although Alia didn’t post about the responses she received, hopefully, her quest for the Italian delicacy was fulfilled.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the actress is in the final leg of her third trimester and a baby shower is on the way. It was recently reported that Would-be-grandmoms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are planning a grand and all-girls baby shower for Alia. If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, the actress will be having a vegan-theme menu at her baby shower. Not just this, but the news portal also claimed that Alia is going for unique decor and there will be her and Ranbir’s childhood pictures all over. Alia’s baby shower will reportedly be held sometime in early October.

Coming to the guest list, it is being reported that the event will be graced by Alia-Ranbir’s close friends and family members including Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty and Alia’s childhood friends.

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. She will be next reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Besides this, Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zara in her pipeline. In the movie, she will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Apart from these, Alia Bhatt will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here