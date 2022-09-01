Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Slips Into Comfy Short Dress As She Heads Out Of Mumbai With Ranbir Kapoor | Pics

Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening, heading to board a flight. The couple, who will be seen in Brahmastra released next week, were seen opting for comfort with a dash of style for their flight out of the city.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a short black dress with cartoons printed on them. She paired the cute dress with a pair of light blue shoes. On the other hand, Ranbir was seen wearing a dark blue tee with a pair of denim pants. Both the stars were seen wearing masks.

Their travel comes just eight days before their first film together — Brahmastra is set to hit the big screen. Defending the most powerful weapon in the universe, Brahmastra, Shiva will be seen battling against the dark forces who want to misuse the weapon’s mythical strength. Speaking about the film with Variety a few weeks ago, Ranbir said that the film is deep-rooted in Indian culture.

“It’s deep rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse. Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience," he said in June this year.

Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Earlier in the day, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji also seemingly dropped the first official footage of Shah Rukh Khan from the film. The actor has a vital cameo role in the film.

While the movie has created a massive buzz on social media, it has also fallen prey to several boycott trends in Bollywood even before its premiere. Brahmastra releases on September 9.

