Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Soaks Up The Sun, Meets Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra in London; See Pic

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently in London, shooting for her upcoming film Heart of Stone. The actress stars alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the Netflix film. On Tuesday, Alia took a break from filming and caught up with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. The ace fashion designer took to Instagram and shared a picture from their meet.

In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of chic sunglasses while Karan looked dapper in a comfy sweatshirt and stylish sunglasses. Manish, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black-and-white printed jacket. The pregnant actress was glowing as the trio soaked in the sun. “Taking in the London Sun," the caption read.

Alia’s meet with Karan and Manish came shortly after she was seen spending time with the Kapoor cousins. Alia was seen having dinner with Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s sister and author Shaheen Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Rima Jain. Recently, Alia was also seen on a lunch date with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Soni Razdan took to Instagram and shared a picture of the trio. “Hello there," the veteran actress had captioned the picture.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star surprised everyone by announcing that she is pregnant. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram and shared a picture to announce that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby. “Our baby ….. coming soon," she captioned the picture.

Soon after, congratulations poured in. From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, several stars showered the couple with love. On Tuesday, taking everyone for their love, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you."

