Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Thanks ‘Dearest’ Shilpa Shetty For Treating Her With a ‘Yummy’ Pizza

Shilpa Shetty surprised mom-to-be Alia Bhatt with a delicious treat on Sunday. She sent the Bhramastra actress a delicious pizza to satiate her cravings and it’s truly adorable. Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle to thank Shlipa for the lovely treat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of a delicious-looking pizza and penned a sweet note thanking Shilpa Shetty for the treat. She wrote, “Thank you my dearest @theshilpashetty for this yummy, yummy pizza.. best I have eaten!!! (With a series of drooling emojis). Take a look at the picture below:

This comes just a few days after mom-to-be Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and talked about her cravings. Sharing a picture note, the actress revealed that she was craving pizza and asked her fans to give her suggestions about some places in Mumbai that can dish out mouth-watering pizzas. Her note read, “Guys what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? Craving."

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt is in the final leg of her third trimester. It was recently reported that Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are also planning for a mega all-girls baby shower for Alia. A report by IndiaToday.in claimed the actress will be having a vegan-theme menu at her baby shower. The news portal also claimed that Alia is going for unique decor and there will be her and Ranbir’s childhood pictures all over. While no date for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower has been revealed so far, it is likely to be held in the first week of October.

On the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her much-acclaimed film Brahmastra part one: Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The movie is still making numbers at the box office.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt recently shared the first look of her much-awaited Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone. In the movie, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

