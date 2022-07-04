Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt Treats Herself to Tiramisu, Take a Look At Her Aesthetic Sunday

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is having a good time both in her professional and personal life. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is gearing up for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. On Sunday, she gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her aesthetic Sunday and we are loving it. Alia took to her Instagram Story section to show how she has chosen to spend her Sunday. She did with a lovely dessert and a book.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Tiramisu & a book… Such a gram scene"

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In these photos, Alia can be seen posing in a pink cut-out mini dress with rose petals print on it. She kept her make-up minimal and looks sans make-up. Alia’s outfit is from the luxury clothing label Magda Butrym. Needless to say, she looks absolutely gorgeous in these pictures.

However, there is another thing that caught everyone’s attention. The actress was proudly flaunting her beautiful wedding ring in the photos. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year after dating for a long time. The couple also announced their pregnancy last month through a social media post made by the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra along with her husband Ranbir. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9. Besides this, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut movie titled Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

