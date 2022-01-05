Mom-to-be Bharti Singh Prefers Normal Delivery As She's 'Very Scared of Caesarean'

The household of comedy duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa is ecstatic as they are expecting their first child together. Haarsh and Bharti decided to withhold the news from their fans for a few weeks before making an adorable announcement on her YouTube channel, LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa’s, and informing her fans and followers. Haarsh Limbachiyaa is also featured in the video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. Every time they are photographed, paparazzi and fans inquire about their pregnancy.

Bharti has been transparent about her pregnancy and childbirth, and she recently talked about how she is taking care of herself. The comedian revealed that she has been following a healthy diet and consuming nutritional supplements to take the best care of herself. In order to avoid complications, she also stated that she exercises regularly.

In a new interview with Bollywood Life, the star stated that she has heard that caesarean sections ‘hurt a lot later’ and does not want health complications once she returns to work.

“I am really very scared of caesarean, I’ve heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don’t want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery," Bharti explained, adding that she goes for hour-long walks and practises Yoga.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Maharashtra, the comedian is concerned about the possibility of a lockdown. She said, “I am really scared of rising Covid-19 cases. I always think that what will happen if lockdown will be announced. without any house help, I will go mad. Mai akeli kaise karungi ghar ka kaam, bahar ka kaam aur upar se ye pregnancy (How will I alone work at home, outside with my pregnancy)?"

She recently made headlines for losing 15 Kgs and undergoing a drastic physical transformation for seamless pregnancy. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

On the professional front, Bharti is currently a cast member on The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and others. Bharti and Haarsh are also the hosts of the reality show Hunarbaaz. Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar serve as judges for the show.

