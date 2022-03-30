Mom-to-Be Debina Bonnerjee Nails Headstand: 'Continued for as Long as I Felt It’s a Good Idea'

Yoga is the right companion, even for pregnant ladies and actor Debina Bonnerjee is endorsing it the right way. Debina, who is expecting her first child with her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary, is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. In her recent Instagram post, the actor is seen nailing a headstand. Dropping a picture of herself performing the yoga asana, Debina penned her experience of performing the headstand with a baby bump.

Debina mentioned that when life turns you upside down, you should simply adjust your view. “Also, to be noted, I had a strong inversion practice before I was pregnant. I didn't get knocked up and then thought, 'Hey, going upside down would be a cool photo',” she wrote in the caption. However, she added that a mama's intuition always trumps any other “rule." She suggested that if something doesn't feel right, don't do it. Debina stated that she has been doing it for years and felt safe, secure going upside down, therefore she performed the asana and continued it for as long as she felt it was a good idea.

Being aware of what message she is portraying to her fans, Debina emphasised the point that she practiced the headstand only after she got a go-ahead from an experienced yoga teacher. “Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable,” she said. Before concluding the post, Debina credited her partner Gurmeet for keeping his eyes glued on her.

A couple of days back, Debina had a traditional baby shower. The actor looked graceful in a red Indian outfit, which she paired with gold jewellery.

In one of her posts, the actor mentioned that she wanted to re-create Bengali look makeup but “ended up looking Bihari or more north Indian."

Debina and Gurmeet, who married back in 2011, completed 10 years of togetherness in 2021.

