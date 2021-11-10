Mom-to-be Evelyn Sharma Reveals Baby's Gender: It’s a Girl and We are Thrilled

Actress-model Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with her Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi. The couple got married on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year. They opted for a low-key wedding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself in a swimming suit. In the picture, she had kept her hand on her belly while sunbathing on a balcony. She had captioned the post as, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms."

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress revealed, “We are very excited and can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon! It’s a girl and we are thrilled."

She added, “We’ve set up a cute and cosy nursery for our little princess, but I know that the first couple of months she will be sleeping in a cot next to us. We’re very grateful for the beautiful gifts we are receiving from our family and friends and are looking forward to all of them meeting baby Bhindi soon."

Evelyn is in the entertainment industry for the past nine years now. She made her debut with the film From Sydney With Love and there has been no looking back since then. The actress came into the spotlight with the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

