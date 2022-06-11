Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump in Style With Sister Rhea Kapoor, See Picture

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to start a new phase of her life with the birth of her child, is currently enjoying her pregnancy days in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja were joined by Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani in London. The celebrity siblings have been sharing some gorgeous snaps from the city. Rhea recently shared a photo, where Sonam can be seen flaunting her baby bump in gorgeous black attire. Rhea also shared glimpses of their day out and the delicious treats they enjoyed.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Rock up to the best meal of the trip like….(So far)"

Advertisement

Take a look:

Sonam recently celebrated her 37th birthday in London and social media was filled with warm wishes for her. Rhea Kapoor posted pictures with her beloved sister on Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note to make the day special. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the best. The original. The kindest. The iconic. The completely nuts. The most loving. My favourite human, ultimate sister and soulmate."

Sonam responded to the post in the comments as she wrote, “I love you.. god gave me a sister to make me whole ❤️."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. She will be welcoming her first child with her husband Anand. On the work front, the mother-to-be was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix in 2020. Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind, which will also feature Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in supporting roles. The film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.