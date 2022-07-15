Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Looks Radiant in Yellow As She is Clicked Ahead Of Her Baby Shower

Bollywood Diva Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai, where she returned to host a baby shower on July 17. The actor was spotted wearing a yellow kaftan-style dress, embracing her baby bump, which she matched with a snakeskin bag and white shoes. She wore her mask as soon as she came out of the closed venue she was in.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video and captioned it “#sonamkapoor in the city for her baby 👶 😍 shower"

Advertisement

Watch it here:

The couple reportedly will be organising a baby shower on July 17 to which several Bollywood celebrities will be invited. The report suggests that a star-studded guest list has already been made and celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, among others will be invited. Other celebrities whose names are featured on the guest list for the baby shower event are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta. Sonam’s cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah will also join the celebration. The report also claims that the function will take place at Sunita’s sister Kavita’s bungalow in Bandra.

A recent report in Pinkvilla confirms that Sonam’s best friend and designer Masaba Gupta will be designing the boho-themed baby shower. The friends who have known each other since childhood, share a great bond together.

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.