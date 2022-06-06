Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Reacts as Anand Ahuja Posts Snaps of Their Day-Out in Italy; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor left her fans and family excited when she announced the news of her pregnancy. The actress who is set to welcome her first child with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja is currently enjoying a blissful holiday in Italy. Taking to Instagram, Anand shared selfies as he and Sonam enjoyed their vacation in Tuscany. Sharing the pictures Anand geo-tagged the location as Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco.

In the snaps posted by Anand on Instagram, Sonam and Anand Ahuja smiled and posed for the camera. Several buildings and greenery were seen around them in the photos. For the day out, Sonam looked uber chic as she wore a white shirt and accessorised with a gold chain around her neck. Anand opted for a white T-shirt, olive green shirt and pants.Anand captioned the post, “Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor, bestest pregers person ever (red heart emoji)#portraitmode #nofilter #iphone13pro."

Check the pics here:

Sonam was quick to react to the post, as she dropped several red heart emojis.

Reacting to the pictures, Antara Motiwala Marwah dropped heart eyes emojis. Anshula Kapoor posted Nazar amulet emojis.

A person wrote, “You lookin old bruh" and Anand replied, “Oldest I’ve ever been, youngest I’ll ever be."

Sonam and Anand, currently in Italy celebrating their ‘babymoon’, have been regularly sharing pictures and videos from their holiday. Recently, sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Sonam thanked Anand for the holiday.

She wrote, “Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon". Anand then took to his Instagram and complimented her for entering her third trimester saying “@sonamkapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!

In March, soon to be parents, Anand and Sonam announced that they are expecting their first child later this year. The couple shared pictures on their social media accounts and wrote “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

The couple got married in May 2018 and recently also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Blind, also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film is a remake of a 2011 Korean film of the same name. The cast wrapped up shooting in February 2021.

