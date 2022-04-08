Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Says 'My Baby is Here' While Sharing Mushy Pic With Husband Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a mushy selfie with her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja on Thursday. In her latest Instagram Story, the 36-year-old actress was spotted next to Anand as they posed for the camera. Sharing the selfie on the social media platform, Sonam wrote in the caption, “My baby is here.” Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child later this year.

The couple shared the news of their first pregnancy via intimate polaroid shots of Sonam, cuddled up with Anand and cradling her baby bump. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam and Anand wrote: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” The caption was followed by hashtags that read, “Everyday phenomenal,” and “Coming this fall 2022.” Sonam was dressed in a black bodysuit while Anand wore a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans in the picture.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress shared her take on maternity fashion on the occasion of designer and long-term friend Abu Jani’s birthday party. The actress was spotted wearing a white creation by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the event. In the pictures that have now gone viral on social media, Sonam can be seen caressing her bump in a luxurious ivory saree draped around her form. The pleats of the saree were delicately placed on one shoulder, giving a glimpse of her strapless blouse and her baby bump. Sonam draped the saree in a dhoti style. The white saree came with ornate pom-pom detail skirting at its edges. Sonam accessorised her regal Indian look with a statement gold necklace, matching earrings, and a stack of delicate bracelets. Sonam wore her hair in a middle-parted voluminous open manner and opted for a minimal make-up look with densely kohl-rimmed eyes, strong brows and nude lip shade.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.