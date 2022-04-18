Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Serves Stunning Looks in Black Kaftan From Latest Maternity Photoshoot

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who will welcome her first child, took to her Instagram handle and shared several of beautiful maternity pictures of herself. In the pictures, the actress can be seen rocking a sheer black kaftan gown. Her hair is tied up in a bun and her make-up is all about drama and glamour. Sonam paired her outfit with black heels.

The actress is seen proudly flaunting her baby bump in the glamorous shoot. The Raanjhanaa actress tagged her husband Anand Ahuja, mom Sunita Kapoor and her sister Sonam Kapoor in the recent post. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, Arpita Mehta, and many others showered love on the mom-to-be’s stunning pictures.

Take a look at the breathtaking photos of Sonam Kapoor:

Previously, Sonam had shared a series of pictures with husband Anand Ahuja. The duo were seen posing together as Anand cradled her baby bump in the pictures. Take a look:

Sonam’s family members and fans were overjoyed on learning about her pregnancy when she took to Instagram to announce the joyous news to everyone.

Meanwhile, the couple made headlines recently after a robbery took place at their New Delhi residence. The police were able to catch the robbers. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor also thanked them for their investigation and help.

Sonam made her debut in the film industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya with Ranbir Kapoor in the main lead. Also, her latest films include Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, The Zoya Factor, and many others.

